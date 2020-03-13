Additional test results confirming a sixth case of Coronavirus in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials have announced a sixth New Mexico resident tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the most recent case is a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with known recent international travel to Italy. She is home in isolation, a release said.

As previously reported, the other five presumptive positive tests in New Mexico were:

A Socorro County husband and wife both in their 60s with known recent international travel to Egypt.

A woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area.

A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s with known recent travel to the New York City area.

A Bernalillo County woman in her 40s. The Department of Health is investigating a possible travel link.

Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkel on Thursday issued a public health order temporarily suspending all public gatherings of 100 or more individuals.

State health officials also announced Thursday that TriCore Reference Laboratories now has the ability to test for COVID-19, significantly increasing COVID-19 testing capacity in New Mexico.

The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, cv.nmhealth.org.

