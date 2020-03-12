Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(KTSM) — Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks revealed he and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the actor’s twitter account.

In a tweet and message Wednesday evening, Hanks said he and his wife Rita Wilson are currently in Australia.

Hanks said the two “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches…Slight fevers, too.”

“What do we do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed,” the 63-year-old actor continued.

“Not much more to it than one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks added.