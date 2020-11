El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 additional virus related deaths.

Hospitalizations remaining high with 1,074 patients hospitalized and 315 in the ICU.

As of today, there are 34,755 active COVID-19 cases in the borderland, and 77,977 positive cases.

The death toll now at 823.

According to epstrong.org, 49,941 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, click here.