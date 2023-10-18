EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Alleged killer of prominent El Paso attorney took the stand on Wednesday, third day of the trial.

Joseph Angel Alvarez is on trial accused of killing Attorney Georgette Kaufmann and shooting her husband Daniel in November of 2020 in their home.

Prosecution has presented evidence and brought witnesses so far in the trial to attempt to show Alverez’s connection with Memorial Park and his beliefs that sacrificial satanic rituals were taking place.

Memorial Park is located near the Kaufmann residence on Copper Avenue where the murder took place.

In Wednesday’s testimony, Alvarez explained his findings about Memorial Park and his “divine revelations” regarding abortions that, he said, were taking place in that area.

Alvarez confirmed he sent emails to various military units explaining his theory about sacrificial abortions, saying there was a connection between these rituals and a potential threat to the president of the U.S., who was Donald Trump, at the time.

“Hundreds and hundreds. I can’t count,” said Alvarez describing the number of emails he had also sent to Texas government officials, including Governor Greg Abbott.

Alvarez claimed his manifesto sent in the emails had effect to overturning Roe v. Wade and making abortion illegal in Texas.

He revealed information about his earlier life and employment.

Alvarez said he was a caretaker of his ill father for 10 years and that his mother had committed suicide when he was in middle school.

After his father passed away, one of the jobs he was employed at was at a national airline company.

The testimony revealed he was fired from this job in February of 2020 after reporting that his coworkers were having “orgies” in the office.

Alvarez said after losing his job he had begun to dig deeper into the theories about sacrificial abortions and started warning his former coworkers about these practices along with sending numerous social media messages.

“This is being practiced worldwide, the abomination,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said he started looking more into the history of Memorial Park and found that one tree he had taken a picture of was unnaturally “contorted” and was pointing towards houses in the corner of the park.

Alverez said those houses were “generationally cursed” because of the “baby planting” satanic rituals that were taking place in the park.

One of those houses in the corner was the Kaufmann residence.

One of those houses in the corner was the Kaufmann residence.