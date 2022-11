EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a car accident on I-10 west close to the Yarbrough exit this afternoon, according to El Paso police department.

Four lanes of traffic are blocked, and traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Backup is past Hawkins Blvd.

According to TxDot, clearing time is one hour.

This story will be update with more information as it becomes available.