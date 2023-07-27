EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten lucky kids from El Paso area will be surprised with a $1,000 back-to-school shopping spree ahead of the new school year, thanks to the partnership of Academy Sports + Outdoors and El Paso YMCA.

Each kid will receive a $100 Academy gift card from the store to shop for all new sports gear and equipment, clothes, shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes, and more.

Academy’s donation shopping spree is one of several across its footprint to help deserving children get the essentials they need ahead of the school year.

This surprise for the kids will take place on August 2, at the Academy Sports located at 801 South Mesa Hills Dr.