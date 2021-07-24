Abundant Living Faith Center to hand out 1,250 backpacks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Abundant Living Faith Center plans on giving backpacks out to students on Sunday morning for young El Pasoans heading back to school.

The church says 1,250 new backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed-out to families. The backpacks will have pencils, notebooks, and folders, according to a news release. A school-aged child or children must be present during the giveaway for parents to get the supplies.

A giveaway is planned for Sunday morning at 9 a.m. There will be two other events at 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Abudant’s East Side location at 1000 Valley Crest Drive. On Aug. 1, the church will hold more events at the same times at their West Side location at 7100 N. Desert Boulevard.

“El Paso students are returning to their new “normal” this school year,” a news release said. “The organization hopes to provide local youth in need with the right resources, so they can return to school ready to learn.”

