Abbott announces Film Friendly Texas Forum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for lights, cameras, action across Texas.

On Thursday, Abbott announced the Film Friendly Texas Forum will be hosted at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. Abbott and the Texas Film Commission (TFC) will host the two-day film festival on Sept. 24 through Sept. 25, as part of the TFC’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The Film Friendly Texas Forum will offer continuing education and professional development opportunities for Film Friendly Texas certified communities, while also operating as an invitation to all communities to start the Film Friendly Texas certification process.

TFC staff and industry professional will discuss the ways communities can cultivate local job growth and bolster economic development via focused sessions:

Film Tourism

Tools for Building Industry Infrastructure

Becoming a Digital Media Friendly Community

Film Friendly Texas Community Partner Roundtable Mentor Sessions

Community Day: Networking, Tours of Southfork Ranch, Live Music & more!

