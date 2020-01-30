AARP Foundation to offer free tax preparations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The AARP Foundation will be offering free income tax preparation for people of low to moderate-income at various El Paso Parks and Recreation Centers from Feb. 3 through April 15.

The following recreation centers and senior centers will offer tax preparation services:

Grandview Senior Center 3134 Jefferson Ave. (915) 212-0571

(Monday and Wednesday) (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Hilos de Plata Senior Center 4451 Delta Dr. (915) 212-0410

(Monday and Thursday) (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Polly Harris Senior Center 650 Wallenberg Dr. (915) 212-0733

(Tuesday and Thursday) (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Eastside Senior Center 3001 Parkwood Dr. (915) 212-2270

(Senior Center currently located as Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center)

(Wednesday and Friday) (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Wellington Chew Senior Center 4430 Maxwell Ave. (915) 212-0423

(Friday) (9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Galatzan Recreation Center 650 Wallenberg Dr. (915) 212-0733

(Saturday) (9: a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Anyone may use the service and residents are encouraged to call in advance to set up an appointment.