AARP Foundation to offer free tax preparations

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The AARP Foundation will be offering free income tax preparation for people of low to moderate-income at various El Paso Parks and Recreation Centers from Feb. 3 through April 15.

The following recreation centers and senior centers will offer tax preparation services:

Grandview Senior Center                   3134 Jefferson Ave.               (915) 212-0571

(Monday and Wednesday)                      (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)         

Hilos de Plata Senior Center              4451 Delta Dr.            (915) 212-0410

(Monday and Thursday)             (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Polly Harris Senior Center                 650 Wallenberg Dr.                (915) 212-0733

(Tuesday and Thursday)            (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Eastside Senior Center                       3001 Parkwood Dr.                (915) 212-2270

(Senior Center currently located as Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center)

(Wednesday and Friday)                         (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)                    

Wellington Chew Senior Center         4430 Maxwell Ave.                 (915) 212-0423

(Friday)                                                 (9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Galatzan Recreation Center               650 Wallenberg Dr.                (915) 212-0733

(Saturday)                                             (9: a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Anyone may use the service and residents are encouraged to call in advance to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

