Aaron Jones makes his first Pro Bowl roster

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 08: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field before the game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoan Aaron Jones was named to the 2021 NFC Pro Bowl roster Monday afternoon. This is his first appearance in the Pro Bowl after a notable snub in the 2020 roster.

Jones is joined by Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara from the Saints in the Running Back position. He’ll be joined by Packer’s QB Aaron Rodgers who was named starter for the NFC. Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals round out the QB selection for the NFC.

Jones has eight touchdowns in 2020 and 36 career TD. So far this year he has 180 attempts and 968 yards.

Jones was picked by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He played for the Burges Mustangs and the UTEP Miners before being drafted by Green Bay.

2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position

