Aaron Jones flexes custom-made Taco Tote cleats in Green Bay

Local

by: Tatiana Favela, KTSM 9 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back and El Paso’s very own, Aaron Jones, flexed his new kicks on Instagram just in time for Taco Tuesday.

Instagram: @showtyme_33

The former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner debuted his Taco Tote inspired cleats on his social media Tuesday. Jones, participating in Packers’ OTAs, was wearing the cleats during Green Bay’s practice on Tuesday.

On the Instagram caption, Jones wrote, “Appreciate the hometown love @tacotote and thank you @solesbysir for creating these cleats. #ElPaso #tacototefreshandcrafted”

Instagram: @showtyme_33

On the post, Jones tagging and thanking, Marcus Rivero, who designed the custom-made kicks for the running back to show off on the gridiron.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

COVID-19 update: 2 new virus deaths, 21 new cases

El Paso woman who woke up to blood dripping from apartment ceiling finds new home

Last day for early voting

Aaron Jones flexes custom-made Taco Tote cleats in Green Bay

Police officers needed

Texas legislative overview

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Local Sports

More Local Sports