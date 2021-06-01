Aaron Jones flexes custom-made Taco Tote cleats in Green Bay

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back and El Paso’s very own, Aaron Jones, flexed his new kicks on Instagram just in time for Taco Tuesday.

Instagram: @showtyme_33

The former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner debuted his Taco Tote inspired cleats on his social media Tuesday. Jones, participating in Packers’ OTAs, was wearing the cleats during Green Bay’s practice on Tuesday.



On the Instagram caption, Jones wrote, “Appreciate the hometown love @tacotote and thank you @solesbysir for creating these cleats. #ElPaso #tacototefreshandcrafted”

On the post, Jones tagging and thanking, Marcus Rivero, who designed the custom-made kicks for the running back to show off on the gridiron.