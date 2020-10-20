AAA Texas names El Paso bookstore as one of the greatest in the state

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso book lovers rejoice!

If you’ve ever longed for a local independent bookstore like New York City’s Strand Book Store or Austin’s BookPeople, you are overlooking El Paso’s local independent book store gems.

One such place is El Paso’s Literarity Book Shop, according to AAA Texas, which the insurance company/travel agency placed on its list of top bookstores in Texas.

AAA Texas rated the bookstore its third-greatest bookstore in the state, saying “Literarity Book Shop is a love story in the form of a store.”

Founded and co-owned by Bill Clark and his wife, Mary Anna, the bookstore opened in 2017. Nestled in a corner of the Pepper Tree Square shopping center at 5411 N. Mesa St., the bookstore offers new, used and rare books, as well as signed first edition books and collectibles.

