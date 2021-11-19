AAA Texas: Gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving travel week; El Paso drivers still paying most in state

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Researchers say that price is four cents less than on this day last week and is $1.23 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

According to the report, drivers in El Paso are again paying the most on average at $3.22 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.41, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.29 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Texas drivers can be thankful that retail gas prices are starting to drop, but we won’t see anything close to the prices from Thanksgiving 2020. However, there are some simple steps drivers can take get the most bang for their buck when filling up for their holiday road trip…one of the easiest ways to save is to maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

AAA Texas anticipates near pre-pandemic levels of travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period next week. Millions of drivers across Texas will be paying approximately $1.15 to $1.25 more for a gallon of gas than they would have if they traveled for Thanksgiving in 2020.

However, official say that for the first time in months oil prices started to slip below $80 a barrel in recent days.

On Thursday, the price of crude fell to six-week lows after the Biden administration requested that China, Japan and South Korea release their strategic oil reserves. While crude oil and gas prices had already started falling earlier in the week due to a slight drop in demand, it’s still too early to say if prices will continue to drop leading into the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

The silver lining for Texas drivers—this is the first time the statewide gas price average experienced a weekly drop in seven weeks.

AAA predicts an estimated 3.6 million Texans will drive 50 miles or more to their Thanksgiving destination. Furthermore, drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com

