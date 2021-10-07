AAA Texas: El Pasoans paying highest prices for gas in Texas

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While Texans are paying the lowest prices for gas in the nation, it’s little relief for drivers around the Borderland, who are paying the highest prices in the state for gas, according to the most recent AAA Texas report.

According to AAA Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average – $3.17 per gallon – while drivers in Sherman are paying the least at $2.79 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.24, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.06 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Crude oil prices have been driving up the price for gasoline recently as demand for fuel products has remained strong,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “However, there may be some relief on the horizon as U.S. crude stocks increased last week.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than this day last week and is $1.01 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending October 1, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week and remains elevated from this time last year.

Weekly regional fuel supply numbers fell slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.

Drivers may see gas prices on the rise as crude oil prices had been increasing earlier this month due to the global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit the AAA’s gas price home page via this link.

