AAA Texas: El Paso tops state in gas prices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland drivers continue to feel the price pinch when it comes to filling up, paying over .20 cents more per gallon than their fellow Texans.

El Paso drivers are paying the most on average at $3.28 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon.

Overall, according to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.07 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as on this day last week and is $1.27 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.42, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and $1.30 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Gasoline price averages will remain above $3 per gallon unless the price of crude oil, which makes up approximately 50 to 60% of the cost of retail fuel, comes down…the latest decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to maintain their planned gradual increase in output will not help to lessen global supply constraints or lower prices of retail fuel for U.S. drivers.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending November 5, the U.S. gasoline demand number fell week-to-week by around three percent and remains elevated from this time last year.

Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.

AAA notes that with the time change earlier this week, shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas, and that could lead to slowly decreasing prices. Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands. However, there may still be a brief increase in prices before the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which is to be expected as AAA Texas anticipates near pre-pandemic levels of travel.

Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

