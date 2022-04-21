EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And AAA is anticipating strong demand in the coming weeks as bookings for Memorial Day travel are already much higher than what they were last year.”

That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is $1.18 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.99 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $3.61 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.12, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.24 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The slide in gas prices has reversed course over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands. The war in Ukraine and continued supply disruptions over less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. U.S. demand also has been slowly on the rise for the last few weeks, suggesting that the summer driving season is just around the corner.

Drivers in Texas are paying the fifth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.69 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded

