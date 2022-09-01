EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Labor Day is right around the corner and with that comes higher traffic on the roads. According to AAA at least 32% of Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend.

While Labor Day is usually busy, the agency is expecting it to be busier that normal due to the fact that there is now a demand for travel. Also, after some of the highest gas prices were recorded during the summer, they are expecting for people to travel again.

Lower gas prices and the rising costs of plane tickets are also contributing to rise of cars on the road which Texas and New Mexico AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster, says is in part due to travelers not going the distance in their travels.

“Most people are going to stay less than 50 miles away from home when they travel, so most people are going to stay close to home but there is good sign as far as the economy goes and the current state of things is that more people at least some distance to celebrate the holiday.”

However, some travelers believe that even though the cost of gas is lower, it does not outweigh the overall cost of travel and that filling up at the pump still costs too much.

“We travel like every two weeks we already have like two or three months that we don’t travel at all anymore because the gas prices are just hurting us and everything.”

However, El Pasoan Joe Rodriguez says he plans on traveling more because of the lower prices and it is worth it to take a road trip.

“Right now, with gas prices going down I think it’s actually been a lot more helpful it sure definitely helps I’ve been finding myself going out a little bit more that what I used to, so I find it a little better not where we want it to be I guess but it definitely feels a lot better now.”

