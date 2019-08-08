A veteran ready to give up his own assault rifle, a teen crying for her dead friend: what people said at Trump’s protest

“I am so willing to give it up, absolutely.”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As local Army veteran Bill Vogt describes it: he grew up in a culture with guns as he served in the Army for two decades.

He said he’s ready to give up many of the weapons he’s collected.

Sign held by Vogt

During the protest objecting President Trump’s visit, Vogt told KTSM he wants the community to begin discussing a weapons buy-back program.

“It’s one of those things worth having a discussion about. It has to be a policy that makes sense and is grounded. It’s going to cost a lot of money so is it reality, maybe but is it worth a discussion yes,” Vogt said.

Local retired Army veteran Bill Vogt says the government should look into discussing a buy-back system for high caliber weapons. Says he’s ready to give up some of his weapons. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/9T4Pwxe8qF — Cesar Vazquez (@CesarVazquezTV) August 7, 2019

According to Vogt, the discussion of the idea is to help find an answer to an issue that hit the Sun City.

“This is getting closer now and now it’s part of our community. It’s really easy to see people in other states, in other communities and just shake your head and say ‘Oh that’s so sad’ but when it starts coming home it gives you the opportunity to do a little bit of consideration as to what is the crisis,” Vogt said.

Vogt said he understands the need for the second amendment, but not for high caliber weapons.

“I was heartbroken”

15-year-old Rebecca Silva stood next to her mom at the protest holding a sign that read ‘With great power comes great responsibility’.

To her it was an act of protest, but also of mourning as she began crying remembering her friend Javier Rodriguez.

15-year-old Rebecca Silva says Javier Rodriguez was one of the first classmates to make her feel welcomed when she was the new student at school. When asked what she’ll miss the most about Javier: “Everything” #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/kO5u296ZFm — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 7, 2019

Javier Rodriguez is one of the victim’s killed in the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting.

Silva told KTSM that Javier was one of the first classmates to make her feel welcomed when she was the new student in school.

Early on in the protest, attendees were asked to turn their signs to face media’s cameras.

A chant also broke out with a group drew attention behind the crowd.

The event also included musical performances which led to the crowd singing along to an El Paso Strong song.