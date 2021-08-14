A mandatory evacuation order issued for La Union due to flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Weather Service says a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for La Union and parts of Southern New Mexico due to heavy rains and flooding.

The order came just after 10 a.m. after thunderstorms continued to produce heavy rainfall in the area. Weather analysts say between 2.5 inches and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen and another inch is possible.

Video by: Miguel Paredes

Northwest El Paso County and South Central Doña Ana County are under flash flood warnings until 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The mandatory evacuation orders are in place for La Union and other portions of Southern New Mexico for the next 48 hours, according to the NWS.

“Please leave your homes if in these areas,” a notice states. “This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground.”

The American Red Cross has an evacuation center available at Anthony Elementary School at 600 N. Fourth Street and if a rid is needed, a county deputy can be dispatched at 575-526-0795.

In Northwest El Paso, authorities are advising that Doniphan from Talbot to La Mesa are flooded and closed. Some viewers have reported seeing knee-deep water.

