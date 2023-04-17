EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso taxpayers could see lower interest rates on bond projects as the City of El Paso’s bond rating has been improved.

City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, whose contract with the City of El Paso is ending June 30, says the city has been playing catchup.

“A lot of neglect took place for so many years and so now we’ve been playing catchup with that, and so when you place more investments in our community, like more bonds, then if you get a lower interest rate, then you could potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that savings could be in the millions over a 20- or 30-year period.

El Paso’s bond rating went from and AA to an AA+, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Gonzalez says the rating hasn’t gone up since the 1990’s. He credits the city for having strong audit findings and a large “rainy day fund.”

“To go from 21 external audit findings to no findings for seven years in a row to be able to go from nine days in the rainy day fund to go to 91 days… The standard when you look at cities that have good ratings, they have at least 90 days in their rainy-day fund. We only had nine in 2014 so that’s significant,” Gonzalez said.

KTSM 9 News Reporter Shelby Kapp also spoke with the chief financial officer for the city, Robert Cortinas, and UTEP Professor of Economics Tom Fullerton.

