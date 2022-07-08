EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso area residents will be able to embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth.

The largest most realistic Dinosaur event ever seen in Texas, Jurassic Empire, will bring a wide variety of fun and educational activities designed to engage all members of the family.

The main exhibit features over 50 life size ultrarealistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Other exhibits include hands on interaction with these enormous Dinosaurs, ride a cute little baby Dinosaur, be courageous and ride a 12-foot animatronic T Rex & Triceratops. Tracey, a friendly young T-Rex greets guests once every 3 hours and can be found walking and playing with the kids.

There’s a fossil dig where young paleontologists can dig up ancient bones, experience 9D Virtual Reality Rides designed to stimulate your child’s imagination, a Jurassic Themed Bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses and much more.





Jurassic Empire

When: July 9&10, 15-24

Time: Saturday hours are from 11am to 8pm and Sunday from 10am to 8pm.

Where: El Paso County Coliseum

Tickets: you can you them day of the event or online at https://jurassicempire.com/

General Admission: Adults & Teens ages 13 and up: $25/person,

Children 2 – 12: $38/child

