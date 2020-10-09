A grieving El Paso father demands justice after his 2-year-old daughter’s death is ruled a homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A grieving father demands answers in the death of his two-year-old daughter after an autopsy report ruled her death a homicide, but no suspects are in police custody.

Carlos Rodriguez, the father to Alexandra Rodriguez, said his daughter died on April 12. However, he said he doesn’t really know what happened because he was not with her at the time of her death.

“Justice needs to be served, it’s what I’m looking for,” Rodriguez said.

The father told KTSM 9 News that detectives came to his parents house in the early hours after his daughter died to tell him what happened.

“I had a detective tell me my daughter was no longer with me, with us, those were the exact words,” Rodriguez said.

He said Alexandra was living with her mother since the couple divorced. Rodriguez said he was told she had complications and was taken to the hospital, but he says he doesn’t understand what complications she had or what led to her death.

“After that it was just four months of not really knowing what happened,” Rodriguez said.

An autopsy report from the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s office shows examiners found evidence of injuries on Alexandra’s body. The report states she “died of blunt force injuries of torso and external compression of neck .”

The report describes she had extensive injuries on her head, abdomen, pelvis and internal organs. The manner of death was ruled a homicide in the report.

“It’s a lot of things that you can never imagine can happen to your daughter,” Rodriguez said.

The father said he went through a tense separation from his wife at the time, Alexandra’s mother, and he went several months without seeing his daughter.

“I got a good one month before my daughter passed away,” Rodriguez said.

Six months after her death, Rodriguez said all his questions are left unanswered.

“To the detectives, to the District Attorney’s office, I just hope this moves sooner. My family and I have been pretty patient, but it just goes to the extent where we have to do something about it,” Rodriguez said.

He said Alexandra would have turned three on Nov. 9.

“It hurts, all the little dates, but at this point all I can do is fight for her justice,” Rodriguez said.

An El Paso Police Department spokesperson said the investigation conducted by the Crimes Against Persons unit remains open.

“I would want to tell her I wish I would spend more time with her, just how you feel with anyone passing away and I’m sorry I couldn’t be there,” Rodriguez said.