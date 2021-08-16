El Paso reports nearly 200 breakthrough COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is calling an emergency meeting as COVID-19 cases continue to increase and are expected to discuss legal options local governments can take to slow the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the city reported 189 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and at least one death of a fully-vaccinated individual. The update also showed a total of 14 deaths related to COVID-19 infections, which were mostly males, one female.

Breakthroughs are defined as individuals who are infected after being fully-vaccinated. Their ages ranged by 40-years-old and 90-years-old.

Recently, 750 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the area and there are 83 cases being investigated by the state. There are 1,515 active cases in the region and 135,396 people have recovered.

Residents interested in getting vaccinated against the virus can attend information events on August 18 and 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center and on August 19 and 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park Recreation Center.

Testing for the virus can also be done at the El Paso Convention Center between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.