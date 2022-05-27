EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only a few days after the mass shooting of 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the National Rifle Association kicked off their convention in Houston.

The NRA Convention Meeting and Exhibits started Friday morning and runs through Memorial Day weekend.

Former president Donald Trump, and Republican Senator Ted Cruz will be attending and discussing the recent shooting.

Speaking of Cruz, he attended the vigil Wednesday in Uvalde where he was asked about gun control.

“If you want to stop violent crime, the proposal the democrats have, none of them would have stopped this,” Cruz said. “You know, I’m sorry you think America exception is awful. You know what, you got your political agenda. God Love you.”

State Senator Cesar Blanco says he believes there is more legislation and the governor could do on gun control.

Legislation has made guns more readily available.

“For communities like El Paso, the Uvalde, and Santa Fe and others that have dealt with these tragic mass shootings, we want answers and we want solutions. Because we won’t be able to bring those loved ones back, but we owe it to them to do something to fix this issue, and we can fix this,” Blanco said.

According to Blanco, the legislation has passed funding into mental health and protection at schools but he asks the question: Do politicians have courage to do it since nothing has changed.

Amongst other Republicans attending the NRA Convention, Governor Abbott has made the decision not to attend, when before he said, he was living moment to moment.

Outside the Convention Center protesters, joined by Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, ticked off a list of previous school shootings and called on those attending the convention to “join us to make sure that this no longer happens in this country.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.