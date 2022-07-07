EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – John Mason, 54, was arrested and charged on four counts after allegedly stabbing two men and breaking into one of the victim’s vehicles, according to El Paso Police Department (EPPD). He was arrested on the 4th of July.

EPPD say that on Monday they were called to an aggravated assault in progress at 221 North Lee Street in Central El Paso. Upon the investigation, it was discovered that Mason stabbed a male victim after having a disagreement with him.

The roommate of the first stabbing victim then came into the picture to ask what was going on, according to EPPD. That’s when Mason stabbed a second person. The two stabbing victims are roommates.

Afterwards, Mason left the building and entered one of the victim’s cars without permission and broke the windows of the car. EPPD arrived to the scene and arrested Mason.

Offender: John Mason, 54 years old, El Paso, Texas resident

Charge 1: aggravated assault with a Deadly Weapon, $50,000 bond

Charge 2: aggravated assault with a Deadly Weapon, $50,000 bond

Charge 3: burglary of vehicle, $1,500 bond

Charge 4: criminal mischief >=$100<$750, $1,500 bond

