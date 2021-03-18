Perches Funeral Homes say cremation demands increase causing delays

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)– Perches Funeral Homes said it’s installing a third cremation retort at its La Paz-Graham’s Funeral Home because of the rising death toll from COVID-19.

Perches officials said they’ve experienced a delay in cremations as the demand increases.

Salvador Perches, the owner of Perches Funeral Homes, said that the installation of the third

cremation retort will allow crematory operators to more effectively manage the high volume of

pending cremations thus making improvements in current wait times.

“Prior to the pandemic, we recognized the increased demand for cremation and made the

decision to install an additional cremation retort. However, the order, permitting and installation

took more than a year to complete,” Perches said.

Perches said a cremation retort can only conduct a minimal number of cremations per day. According to Perches, the average cremation process requires 3-5 hours per

unit to complete. He also said the pandemic has overwhelmed the funeral industry.



“While many funeral homes have reduced the number of cremation requests they would accept,

we have not. We are committed to operating our crematory 24 hours a day, 7 days (a week),” Perches said. “We will continue to give personal care and attention to each and every family we serve by offering affordable cremation prices.”

This is a developing story. KTSM will have a more comprehensive story on Friday.