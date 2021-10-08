9OT Scoreboard: Week 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 7 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|EASTWOOD
MONTWOOD
|EL DORADO
FORT STOCKTON
|DEL VALLE
CENTRAL UNION
|TORNILLO
ANTHONY
|CHAPARRAL
CATHEDRAL
|BEL AIR
ANDRESS
|CHAPIN
HORIZON
|BURGES
AUSTIN
|IRVIN
BOWIE
|EL PASO HIGH
JEFFERSON
|PARKLAND
CANUTILLO
|YSLETA
HANKS
|RIVERSIDE
SAN ELIZARIO
|CLINT
FABENS
|EASTLAKE
FRANKLIN
|CENTENNIAL
CARLSBAD
|LAS CRUCES
HOBBS
|GODDARD
MAYFIELD
|ORGAN MOUNTAIN
GADSDEN
|RIO GRANDE
SANTA TERESA
|CORONADO
AMERICAS
|SOCORRO
PEBBLE HILLS
| 0
49 (4TH)