9OT Scoreboard: Week 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 6 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
CORONADO
MONTWOOD (SAC)
ALPINE
RIVERSIDE
PEBBLE HILLS
EASTLAKE (SAC)
GADSDEN
LOVINGTON
COBRE
ANTHONY
FRANKLIN
EASTWOOD
HANKS
DEL VALLE
CANUTILLO
BEL AIR
CHAPIN
CLINT
AUSTIN
ANDRESS
BOWIE
BURGES
JEFFERSON
IRVIN
YSLETA
EL PASO
TORNILLO
SAN ELIZARIO
PECOS
MOUNTAIN VIEW
ST. MICHAELS
CATHEDRAL
CENTENNIAL
ORGAN MOUNTAIN (FIELD OF DREAMS)
ALAMOGORDO
CHAPRRAL
FABENS
LAKE VIEW
AMERICAS
SOCORRO (THURS.)
26
0 (F)
CARLSBAD
LAS CRUCES (THURS.)
PARKLAND
EL DORADO (THURS.)
21
28 (3rd)

