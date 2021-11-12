#9OT Scoreboard: Week 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 12 of the high school football season is underway as teams enter the playoffs. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL
EASTLAKE
EASTWOOD
ABILENE HIGH
PEBBLE HILLS
MIDLAND LEGACY
AMARILLO HIGH
DEL VALLE
AMARILLO CAPROCK
CHAPIN
EL DORADO
AMARILLO TASCOSA
6
21
CLINT
SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW
ANTHONY
BRADY
PERMIAN
FRANKLIN
HORIZON
BURGES
JEFFERSON
CANUTILLO
MOUNTAIN VIEW
FORT STOCKTON
LAS CRUCES
CENTENNIAL
SANTA TERESA
FARMINGTON
RIVERSIDE
BIG SPRING (THURS.)
34
7 F		YSLETA
ANDRESS (THURS.)
6
42 F
PARKLAND
AUSTIN (THURS.)
42
21 F		MAYFIELD
ARTESIA (SAT.)
FABENS
ANDREWS (THURS.)
73
0 F		BEL AIR
LUBBOCK CORONADO (THURS.)
7
67 F

