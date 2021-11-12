9OT Scoreboard: Week 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 12 of the high school football season is underway as teams enter the playoffs. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|SAN ANGELO CENTRAL
EASTLAKE
|EASTWOOD
ABILENE HIGH
|PEBBLE HILLS
MIDLAND LEGACY
|AMARILLO HIGH
DEL VALLE
|AMARILLO CAPROCK
CHAPIN
|EL DORADO
AMARILLO TASCOSA
|6
21
|CLINT
SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW
|ANTHONY
BRADY
|PERMIAN
FRANKLIN
|HORIZON
BURGES
|JEFFERSON
CANUTILLO
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
FORT STOCKTON
|LAS CRUCES
CENTENNIAL
|SANTA TERESA
FARMINGTON
|RIVERSIDE
BIG SPRING (THURS.)
|34
7 F
|YSLETA
ANDRESS (THURS.)
|6
42 F
|PARKLAND
AUSTIN (THURS.)
|42
21 F
|MAYFIELD
ARTESIA (SAT.)
|FABENS
ANDREWS (THURS.)
|73
0 F
|BEL AIR
LUBBOCK CORONADO (THURS.)
|7
67 F