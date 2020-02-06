911 calls, neighbors, describe night of Anthony, NM stabbing where a mother was killed

ANTHONY, N.M. (KTSM)– KTSM obtained the 911 calls from the moments after police say an Anthony, N.M. man stabbed his mother to death.

As KTSM previously reported, she died at the hospital. 22-year-old Arturo Parra faces several charges including murder.

In the 911 calls, neighbors in Spanish tried to help the woman, but had a hard time relaying the message to emergency dispatchers.

“Do you speak any English, sir?,” is heard from the 911 tapes.

Neighbors told emergency dispatch their neighbor was bleeding out and needed help after they believe her son stabbed her.

“She’s saying somebody was stabbed and is on the floor losing a lot of blood,” another person told emergency dispatch.

Those who called 911 said it took several tries to get the street name through. On the call, you can hear another person interpreting to the emergency dispatcher who didn’t speak Spanish.

“I’m not…sir…I need an interpreter,” dispatch said. “Sir I need the street I need the street, I don’t understand what street you’re telling me.”

According to the criminal complaint, the mother ran to neighbors house for help. Police said her son, Parra, threatened the neighbor as well. Other neighbors told KTSM what they heard.

“They were yelling in Spanish I could hear a female voice say cover your neck in Spanish,” Martha Garcia, a neighbor, said.

The neighbors who called 911 told KTSM the victim knocked on their door for help, her hand full of blood as she held her neck, some of the blood getting on their house.

“We saw the blood spattering cause this happened in the evening when it was still dark so in the morning when we came out we saw the blood,” Garcia said.

Neighbors called it a horrifying sight to see the next morning.

“The school is nearby and this is close to their bus stop so it was a little disconcerting for me to walk out in broad daylight and see the children could still see,” Garcia said.

The criminal complaint states Parra’s father told police his son had mental health issues. The neighbor also told investigators the mother once told her she feared Parra when he was “off his medication.”