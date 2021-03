EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The bike officer accused of shooting a man in downtown El Paso on Jan. 31, has been arrested and was relieved of duty pending further investigation by the El Paso Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.

Detectives with EPPD's Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAP) arrested 34-year-old Anthony Greer on Friday. He was charged with aggravated assault. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.