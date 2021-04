EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Zoo and Southwest X-Ray teamed up to provide medical care to a 120-year-old tortoise named Ralph this week.

Veterinary staff found a blockage in the 450-pound tortoise's intestine, which required a closer look, according to zoo officials. Ralph was transported to an X-Ray business's facility where a high-powered machine was used to analyze his condition.