9 on 9: Daniel Marin gets answers on economic development and small business issues in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Journalist and evening anchor Daniel Marin gets detailed answers on economic development and small business issues impacting El Paso.

Guests Jessica Herrera, the city of El Paso’s director of Economic Development, and Cindy Ramos-Davidson the CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce join Marin on a discussion over elevating the economy and recovering from the pandemic.

Thursday’s discussion is KTSM’s first in a series of in-depth conversations called Nine on 9 about the issues that affect our community directly.