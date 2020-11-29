$9 million-winning lottery ticket sold in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One lucky El Pasoan is the winner of Saturday night’s Texas Lotto drawing.

The Texas Lottery posted on social media on Sunday morning that the winning ticket for last night’s drawing was sold in El Paso.

The winning numbers were: 9, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28.

According to the Texas Lotto website, the winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1733 Brown St. on El Paso’s west side. The winner chose the cash value option and it was the only winning ticket in Saturday’s drawing with six out of six winning numbers.

Latest Headlines