8th Court of Appeals grants expedited appeal on shutdown order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 8th Court of Appeals on Monday granted a request for an expedited appeal on behalf of the Texas Attorney General and several local restaurants in County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego’s shutdown order.

On Friday, 34th District Judge William Moody ruled that Samaniego’s order would stand.

The Court of Appeals requested additional submission of briefs and plans so they could issue an opinion by Friday. The County Judge’s order expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, unless the order is extended.

“I’ll be spending the next few days consulting with members of our medical community and hospitals in order to make a decision that is in the best interest of El Paso,” Samaniego wrote in a statement.

