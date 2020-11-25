88-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in Nov. 10 Northeast crash; 64th traffic fatality of 2020

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 88-year-old woman died on Nov. 20 from injuries sustained in a car crash in Northeast El Paso earlier this month.

El Paso police said 88-year-old Shirley Ebbs died 10 days after being involved with a car crash on Nov. 10 on Dyer Street.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Nov. 10, when a 41-year-old woman in a 2001 Volkswagon Jetta was driving north at the 9000 block of Dyer St. At the same time, the 34-year-old driver of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson that Ebbs was riding in was driving southbound, attempting to make a left turn onto Hondo Pass Drive. Ebbs was the front passenger in the vehicle.

The Tucson’s driver made the turn on a green arrow signal light. The driver of the Jetta failed to yield the right of way and collided into the Tucson.

This is the 64th traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 61 at the same time last year.

