80th-anniversary pilgrimage of Mount Cristo Rey happening Sunday

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Sunday, thousands are expected to take part in the 80th-anniversary pilgrimage and Mass at Mount Cristo Rey.

The Diocese of Las Cruces and the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee are scheduled to lead the 5-mile pilgrimage to the top of Mount Cristo Rey.

The pilgrimage starts at 10 a.m. with the Mass taking place at noon. For those who want to get there early, gates will open to the public starting at 6 a.m.

As always, the event is free, but people are encouraged to make a donation to help maintain the the monument and trail.

The pilgrimage is always held on the last Sunday of October to commemorate the building of the mountain monument, according to Diocese officials.

Mount Cristo Rey is located just off the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico.