7th Traffic fatality of the year reported in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – STI responded to a crash on the 2800 Block of West Paisano on Jan. 17th which resulted in being the 7th traffic fatality of the year.

According to police, 82-year-old Louis Marzitelli was traveling east on Paisano in the left lane and tried moving right to possibly by-pass the traffic light controlling traffic at the Executive intersection.

Marzitelli drove onto the median, separating the lanes and collided into a traffic light pole, a release said.

Officials say Marzitelli was hospitalized on the 17th with injuries but was listed in stable condition. However, he succumbed to injuries the next day and has now passed.

