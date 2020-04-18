70-year-old El Pasoan recovers from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staff at Del Sol Medical Center are sharing a success story of a 70-year-old patient who has successfully recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

Hospital officials said the 70-year-old man was in the hospital for four days because of COVID-19.

Staff said he received antibiotics, supplemental oxygen, and was connected to a cardiac monitor.

He was discharged this week, and the Del Sol Medical Center staff cheered for him as he was wheeled out of the hospital.

You can see the video below: