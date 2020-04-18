70-year-old El Pasoan recovers from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staff at Del Sol Medical Center are sharing a success story of a 70-year-old patient who has successfully recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

Hospital officials said the 70-year-old man was in the hospital for four days because of COVID-19.

Staff said he received antibiotics, supplemental oxygen, and was connected to a cardiac monitor.

He was discharged this week, and the Del Sol Medical Center staff cheered for him as he was wheeled out of the hospital.

