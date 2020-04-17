7 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials released new numbers on Friday, April 17 that are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State health officials reported 115 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

The most recent report includes seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Doña Ana County bringing the total number of reported cases to 65.

Here’s a list of all the new cases that were reported on Friday.

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

51 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday also reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Those cases are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 51.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The case numbers reported previously included one case from Bernalillo County that was not lab-confirmed – the error has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,711 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 514

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 32

Colfax County: 4

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 65

Eddy County: 9

Grant County: 13

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 316

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 301

San Juan County: 243

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 80

Socorro County: 20

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 26

According to the Department of Health, as of Friday, there are 96 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Health officials also said that there are 382 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has also said it has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure.

The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.

To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety, and welfare.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Due to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.