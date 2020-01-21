6th traffic fatality of the year involving Border Patrol Officer

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fatal motor vehicle collision becomes the 6th traffic fatality of the year.

STI units responded to a motorcycle wreck on the border highway yesterday morning, which caused complete closure of Loop 375.

A Border Patrol Officer traveled east on the far right lane on Loop 375 with his emergency lights on, according to a release.

When the border patrol officer slowed down to come to a stop, he was rear-ended by 60-year-old Rafael Montes de Oca Reynos who was driving a motorcycle.

According to police, Reynos died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

