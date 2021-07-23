68-year-old man arrested in abandoned Husky case

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a 68-year-old man has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty for abandoning a canine.

Luis Antonio Campos was arrested on Friday by El Paso County deputies and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond. Authorities with the county’s Animal Welfare Department say they are continuing an investigation into the case.

Authorities say an additional arrest is expected.

On Wednesday, a witness captured the moment a Husky was left on the side of the road in Horizon City. A video shows the dog being abandoned and chasing after the vehicle as it drove away.

The canine has since been adopted after being rescued and taken from the Huckleberry Hound Rescue Group.

