DALLAS, TX (KTSM) – A total of 65 UTEP student-athletes have collected 2021-22 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medals, the league office revealed on Friday.

UTEP says this is the second-highest total by Miner student-athletes since joining the league, trailing the school-record of 71 recipients in 2020-21.

To earn a medal, individuals must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75.

The entire list of Miner honorees broken down by sport follows below.

Men’s Basketball (Three)

Kevin Kalu

Jamari Sibley

Tydus Verhoeven

Women’s Basketball (Three)

Eliana Cabral

Brenda Fontana

Gabi Sales

Men’s Cross Country (One)

Juan Olmos

Women’s Cross Country (Two)

Carolyne Chepkosgei

Victoria Ovalles

Football (Nine)

Nick Ast

Lucas Flores

Reynaldo Flores

Justin Garrett

Tyreke James

Andrew Meyer

Joshua Sloan

Blake Thompson

Cal Wallerstedt

Women’s Golf (Three)

Ines Dakiche

Sophie Delfosse

Marta Romeu Chen

Rifle (One)

Isabel Brooks

Soccer (Eight)

Vic Bohdan

Vanessa Cabello

Tessa Carlin

Zoe Collyer

Trinity-Marie Edwards

Maddie Malone

Emily Parrott

Maia Rodriguez

Softball (13)

Zaylie Calderon

Pate Cathey

Mackenzee Collins

Marijn Crouwel

Hunter Harkrider

Kaylin Jackson

Jordyn Lopez

Idalis Mendez

Lexi Morales

Aija Ricard

Victoria Salazar

Autumn Scott

Cheyenne Stark

Tennis (Six)

Thassane Abrahim

Eve Daniels

Elena Dibattista

Veronika Lebisova

Kathleen Percegona

Laura Schmitz

Men’s Track & Field (Three)

Jakub Belik

Julio Pacheco Estrada

Jordani Woodley

Women’s Track & Field (Five)

Lizbeth Fierro

Krishna Jayasankar Menon

Celina Johannsen

Nia Reneau

Sah-Jay Stevens

Volleyball (Eight)

Hula Crisostomo

Alianza Darley

Kristen Fritsche

Ryley Frye

Gabriella Gregorski

Paulina Perez Rosas

Ema Uskokovic

Sadie Vente

