DALLAS, TX (KTSM) – A total of 65 UTEP student-athletes have collected 2021-22 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medals, the league office revealed on Friday.
UTEP says this is the second-highest total by Miner student-athletes since joining the league, trailing the school-record of 71 recipients in 2020-21.
To earn a medal, individuals must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75.
The entire list of Miner honorees broken down by sport follows below.
Men’s Basketball (Three)
Kevin Kalu
Jamari Sibley
Tydus Verhoeven
Women’s Basketball (Three)
Eliana Cabral
Brenda Fontana
Gabi Sales
Men’s Cross Country (One)
Juan Olmos
Women’s Cross Country (Two)
Carolyne Chepkosgei
Victoria Ovalles
Football (Nine)
Nick Ast
Lucas Flores
Reynaldo Flores
Justin Garrett
Tyreke James
Andrew Meyer
Joshua Sloan
Blake Thompson
Cal Wallerstedt
Women’s Golf (Three)
Ines Dakiche
Sophie Delfosse
Marta Romeu Chen
Rifle (One)
Isabel Brooks
Soccer (Eight)
Vic Bohdan
Vanessa Cabello
Tessa Carlin
Zoe Collyer
Trinity-Marie Edwards
Maddie Malone
Emily Parrott
Maia Rodriguez
Softball (13)
Zaylie Calderon
Pate Cathey
Mackenzee Collins
Marijn Crouwel
Hunter Harkrider
Kaylin Jackson
Jordyn Lopez
Idalis Mendez
Lexi Morales
Aija Ricard
Victoria Salazar
Autumn Scott
Cheyenne Stark
Tennis (Six)
Thassane Abrahim
Eve Daniels
Elena Dibattista
Veronika Lebisova
Kathleen Percegona
Laura Schmitz
Men’s Track & Field (Three)
Jakub Belik
Julio Pacheco Estrada
Jordani Woodley
Women’s Track & Field (Five)
Lizbeth Fierro
Krishna Jayasankar Menon
Celina Johannsen
Nia Reneau
Sah-Jay Stevens
Volleyball (Eight)
Hula Crisostomo
Alianza Darley
Kristen Fritsche
Ryley Frye
Gabriella Gregorski
Paulina Perez Rosas
Ema Uskokovic
Sadie Vente
