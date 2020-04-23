6 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; 7 additional deaths in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 169 additional positive tests for COVID-19, 6 of those from Doña Ana County.
There are now 2,379 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 78 deaths in New Mexico.
According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 54 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 51 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
7 additional deaths related to COVID-19 were als reported by the New Mexico Department of Health. Those cases are:
- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
As of today, there are 123 individuals hospitalized and 573 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).