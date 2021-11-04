5th Annual ENGAGE Young Professionals Leadership Summit provides mentoring, network opportunities

Driven by Initiative panel featuring moderator Barracuda PR Founder, Marina Monsisvais; Co-Founder and Executive Director of Creative Kids, Drea Gates-Ingle; Chuco Relic Owner, Chelsie Evaldi; and Co-Founder of Don Carbon Corporations Tania Peregrino.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – United Way of El Paso County’s Young Leaders Society hosted the fifth annual ENGAGE Young Professionals Leadership Summit, drawing more than 130 young professionals from across the Borderland.

The summit, held on on October 28, provided attendees opportunities to learn from and engage with local leaders through panels, a mentorship hour, and networking opportunities.

Each year, the ENGAGE Summit brings together seasoned leaders from the community who provide insight to participants of the event.

This year’s theme, Passion Driving Purpose, aimed to discuss all that is involved in becoming community-driven leaders and how we move forward after a tumultuous year and a half. The summit featured three curated panels on initiative, integrity, and social responsibility, as well as opportunities for networking and mentorship. Elizabeth Gamez, VP of Philanthropy & Engagement

Organizers add that The ENGAGE Summit is the regions’ only young professional summit and is designed to inspire young professionals to take an interest in molding gratifying careers and building a strong community.

This year’s summit was held in partnership with Association of Latino Professionals for America, El Paso Chapter of Credit Unions Young Professionals and RISE and was generously sponsored by our title sponsor, WestStar, and gold sponsors, El Paso Electric, Texas Gas Service, and TFCU.

To learn more about the ENGAGE Summit, click here.

