$50,000 excavator reported stolen in Las Cruces; reward being offered for information leading to suspects

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are looking for the person(s) responsible for stealing a $50,000 Cat excavator.

Investigators said the heavy machinery was parked within a fenced yard at a job site on the 2400 block of South Main Street.

The equipment was reported stolen on Feb. 10 and the contractor believes it was taken between the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 7 and the morning of Monday, Feb. 10, authorities said.

Contractors told police that whoever stole the excavator appears to have loaded it onto a utility trailer that was also stolen from the job site.

LCPD said the trailer is described as a black 2019 J & B flatbed or platform trailer.

The Travelers Indemnity insurance company is offering a reward of up $2,000 for information that leads to the recovery of the excavator and trailer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the excavator and trailer, or who may have stolen them, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

