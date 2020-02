EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 5-year-old girl who was stabbed at a northeast El Paso McDonald’s on Tuesday was released from the hospital on Thursday, according to UMC officials.

Isaac Dorfman is accused of stabbing a 5-year-old girl at a McDonald’s on Tuesday.

The victim underwent surgery after El Paso police said 25-year-old Isaac Dorfman allegedly stabbed her in a “random attack.”

Jail records showed Dorfman had previously been arrested approximately 20 times in the past.

He is booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.