DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – Dak Lopez, 5, received a bone marrow transplant from his father, Adam Lopez, at Children’s Medical Center Dallas on Wednesday.

The family telling KTSM the transplant procedure went as expected and Dak is currently resting at the hospital where he will be monitored for the next 40-100 days. Dak’s doctors tell KTSM it will be at least two weeks before knowing if the transplant was successful.

Dak was diagnosed with leukemia back in April. He has been undergoing chemotherapy the past five months, but was in dire need of a bone marrow transplant, specifically from another Hispanic since Dak is Hispanic. Due to the shortage in Hispanic donors on the national registry, doctors were unable to find Dak a perfect match, despite holding two bone marrow drives in El Paso over the summer.

Time was of the essence for Dak, who is currently in remission. Doctors decided to go with the best match available for Dak, his father Adam, who is a 6-out-of-10 match, but not as high as doctors would like to see.

“We are just praying for the best,” said Adam. “Everyday we are praying that this transplant works, and hopefully it’s the only one he’ll need.”

KTSM traveled to Dallas the day before Dak and Adam were admitted to the hospital last week. Their story shining a light on the need for more Hispanic donors in the community will air on Sunday night after Sunday Night Football on KTSM.

