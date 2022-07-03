EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Two of the biggest 4th of July parades in the Sun City will take place in the West El Paso area and East El Paso area.

East El Paso will be the site of a 4th of July parade starting that starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Hanks High School.

West El Paso will have their parade starting at 9:00 a.m., beginning at Western Hills Methodist Church, located at 530 Thunderbird.

Both parades encourage all El Pasoans to participate or show up to kick off the 4th of July holiday. If you want to participate you can still sign up until the start of the parades.

For more information on the westside location visit July4parade.com.

Its strongly encouraged to come dressed in patriotic gear and celebrate Independence day.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store