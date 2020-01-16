49th annual Southwest Book Award winners, Border Region Library

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Border Region Library has announced its 49th annual Southwest Book Award winners.

These awards have been presented since 1971 in recognition of outstanding books written about the Southwest.

This year’s winners of the Southwest Book Awards are:

A Bad Peace and a Good War: Spain and the Mescalero Apache Uprising of 1975-1799, by Mark Santiago. University of Oklahoma Press, 2018.

The Crossroads, by Alexandra Diaz. Simon & Schuster / Paula Wiseman Books, 2018.

Cutting the Wire: Photographs and Poetry from the U.S. – Mexico Border, edited by Lisa McNiel, photographs by Bruce Berman, poetry by Ray Gonzalez & Lawrence Welsh, introduction by David Dorado Romo. University of New Mexico Press, 2018.

D, by Ruben Moreno Valenzuela. Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez, 2019.

Hey Marfa, by Jeffrey Yang. Graywolf Press, 2018.

Medicine Women: The Story of the First Native American Nursing School, by Jim Kristofic. University of New Mexico Press, 2019.

Mesquite: An Arboreal Love Affair, by Gary Paul Nabhan. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2018.

Nobody Hugs a Cactus, by Carter Goodrich. Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 2019.

Retablos: Stories from a Life Lived Along the Border, by Octavio Solis. City Light Books, 2018.

A song for the River, by Philip Connors. Cinco Puntos Press, 2018.

According to the Border Region Library Association, the eligibility for this year’s Southwest Bok Awards was based on the following criteria:

About the Southwest, defined as West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and northern Mexico. Appearing in book or nonprint format for the first time. Published between Aug. 1, 2018, and Jul. 31, 2019. Og high quality, both in the context of the current year’s entries and in the existing body of Southwestern literature. Books that reflect and interpret the Southwest. A scholarly work must make a well-documented contribution to scholarship in some aspect of Southwestern history or culture. Other notification works should make reliable information accessible to the general leader. Poetry and fiction must reflect Southwestern culture and/or be set in the Southwest.

The Southwest Book Awards will be presented at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing on Saturday, Feb. 22 starting at 6 p.m.

Nominations for librarian of the year and library staff person of the year are open until Feb. 3, 2020.